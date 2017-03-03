Special Program: Engines for Mini-Max Racers at $1999.99!

As announced recently, a new Mini-MAX class will run for the National events. The class will cover the age of 8 to 13 and will run on a cadet chassis.

In collaboration with ROTAX, SRA Karting and participating Rotax dealers have developed an incentive program for Mini-MAX racers to help promote this new Mini-MAX class.

According to Michel Boisclair, president of SRA Karting International, “this promotion is made for the competitors with the goal to make this new Mini-MAX class a success. This promotion is a fantastic opportunity for these competitors to compete in the Mini-MAX class and save a lot of money as the special price is approximately covering the entry fees for all National events for these drivers.”

Because the number of engines offered in this program is limited and to ensure they will be available and used by racers competing in the new Mini-MAX class at National Events, the engines will be sold at regular price to the customers and after their third participation in different National events, they will receive a refund which will bring their purchase price to $1999.99.

The National Events are: each round (4) of the ECKC and the ASN Canada FIA Nationals.

How this will work?

1. Customer must agree to the program and conditions.

2. The dealer will sell the engine to the customer at his normal price (Suggested retail price: $3699.99 + taxes).

3. After the sale, the dealer will send to the National Distributor the “Mini MAX promo sheet” filled.

4. The National Rotax Distributor will monitor the participation of the driver at the national events (ECKC and Nationals).

5. After the third participation of the driver in a National Event, his Rotax dealer will receive a credit and the customer will be noticed.

6. The Rotax Dealer will reimburse to the customer the difference between the original price paid for the engine and $1999.99. This price only covers the price of the engine and its usual accessories and does not cover any additional product or service (ex. Installation) bought at the same time.

For more information about the program, please contact your participating local Rotax dealer.

PROGRAMME SPÉCIAL: MOTEURS POUR COMPÉTITEURS MINI-MAX À 1999.99$

Tel qu’annoncé récemment, une nouvelle catégorie Mini-MAX sera mise en place pour les événements Nationaux. Cette catégorie accueillera des pilotes de 8 à 13 ans.

En collaboration avec Rotax, SRA Karting et les détaillants Rotax participants ont développé un programme incitatif pour les compétiteurs Mini MAX et pour promouvoir la catégorie Mini-MAX.

Pour Michel Boisclair, président de SRA Karting International, « cette promotion est faite pour les compétiteurs avec le but de créer un succès avec cette nouvelle catégorie. Cette promotion est une opportunité fantastique pour les pilotes de compétitionner en Mini-MAX et de sauver beaucoup d’argent. L’économie réalisée permettra globalement de couvrir leurs frais d’inscription pour toutes les courses nationales ».

Le nombre de moteur en promotion étant limité et pour assurer que les bénéficiaires du programme participeront bel et bien aux événements, le moteur sera vendu au prix régulier au client et après qu’ils auront participé à un minimum de trois événements nationaux différents, le client recevra un remboursement qui ramènera le prix d’achat à 1999.99$.

Les événements nationaux sont : les quatre manches du ECKC et les championnats Canada ASN Canada FIA.

Comment le programme fonctionnera-t-il?

1. Le client doit accepter les conditions du programme.

2. Le détaillant participant vendra le moteur au client à son prix régulier (prix suggéré : 3699.99$ + taxes).

3. Après la vente, le détaillant remettra au distributeur national la feuille promotionnelle du client dûment complétée.

4. Le distributeur national fera le suivi des participations du pilote aux événements nationaux (ECKC + Championnat Canadien)

5. Après la troisième participation du pilote dans un événement national 2017, son détaillant Rotax recevra un crédit et le client sera prévenu.

6. Le détaillant Rotax remboursera au client la différence entre le prix originalement payé pour le moteur et le prix de 1999.99$. Le prix de 1999.99$ ne couvre que le moteur lui-même avec ses accessoires usuels et ne comprend pas tout autre produit ou service (ex. installation) acheté au même moment.

Pour plus d’information, contactez votre détaillant Rotax participant.

