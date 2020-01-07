Special Briggs 206 Only Race Planned at SC Performance This Summer

The owners of SC Performance in Saint-Celestin, Quebec and East Coast Karting are working together to host a special Briggs 206 only race this summer.

For Gerald Caseley of East Coast Karting, he has been dreaming about this race for a couple of years and is finally able to confirm it will happen on June 27-28 of this season.

“I’ve wanted to put together a big Briggs only race for a while now, with no championship implications, just a one-off race where everyone can come out, have a great time, get plenty of track time and race for a number of excellent prizes.”

The event itself will be similar to the annual CKRA Summerfest event that Caseley hosts at his East Coast Karting track in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Spread over two days, racers will get Practice, a Qualifying session, five heat races and a Final with the starting grids being reset for the first three heat races. The total points from those first three heat races plus Qualifying will set the grid for heat four, which will then set the grid for heat five and then the Final.

The event will have a class for everyone, from Cadet all the way to Masters and everyone is welcome. Following positive discussions with teams and racers from many regions, Caseley is hopeful to see karters from Ontario and the USA compete in the race, that will surely attract Quebec and Eastern Canada’s best four-cycle racers.

“Senior Heavy was requested so the hot shoes from yesteryear can race the hot shoes of today on an equal playing field! Junior Lite will be available as long as we get some entries,” continued Caseley.

It will fall on the weekend before the Coupe de Montreal round at SC Performance, giving drivers a chance to gain some additional track time before Quebec’s most important travelling series rolls into town.

Prizes are still being negotiated, but Briggs & Stratton are on board and entries to bigger races are on the agenda for the race winners. Final prizes will be confirmed in the coming months as final details are ironed out.

Drivers interested should keep an eye out for an official Facebook page for the event.

Event details:

Date: June 27-28

Practice: June 26

Location: SC Performance Karting, Saint-Celestin, Quebec

Classes: