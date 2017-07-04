SRA Karting
Club News

South Sask Kart Club Tabbed To Open New Track on July 9

The South Sask Kart Club have been very busy building and preparing their new kart track and have announced an intended first day of operations for the track near Regina, Saskatchewan as this Sunday, July 9.

We have been keeping an eye on the progress as the club has been posting videos and photos of their new track, named WF Botkin Kart Track. It is part of a motorsports facility at Kingspark Speedway and will be a great place to promote the sport and get kart racers on track for the region.

To learn more about the South Sask Kart Club, visit http://www.saskkartclub.com/.

Club News
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

IKMG Photos

