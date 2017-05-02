South Sask Kart Club Breaking Ground on New Kart Track in Regina!

This summer the South Sask Kart Club (SSKC) will open a new chapter in its long history of karting that dates back to the early 1960’s.

They club in Saskatchewan are pleased to announce they will break ground on a brand new track and facility in the coming weeks. The completion date will be based on the spring weather but they are hoping to see it ready to go by late June. The new track will be a completely run by the SSKC and have no ties to any of the previous track owners.

The new track will be much longer than their previous site, reaching a distance of just over 1170 meters and between 7.5 and 8 meters in width. The new paddock will be able to hold over 300 karts and have ample room for larger team units. A new timing tower will be in place and ready to go in June as well.

Over the next couple of seasons the club has plans to complete a camp ground area, full washrooms and an office. Newly constructed restaurants and hotels are also just a short 10-minute drive away.

The name of the track will be the WF Botkin Kart Track and be located just north of the city of Regina on Tower Road. Botkin Construction has stepped up as one of their major sponsors, and are a well known road and street constructors as well as a concrete supplier in the city of Regina.

The track location is in the Kingspark area just north of the Kingspark Speedway, a stock car track, and right beside the Motovalley Motocross track. Motovalley is home to one of the Canadian Motocross Championship Series events. This puts all of Regina’s motorsports clubs in one area and will increase the clubs exposure to thousands of people every year who visit the area.

The SSKC wishes to extend an invitation all our Canadian Kart families to come visit us later this season and into the future at our new home. Please follow www.saskkartclub.com for updates as they happen. More information can also be acquired by emailing southsaskkartclub@gmail.com.

We at CKN are very excited to hear about the growth of karting in Regina and will follow up with an interview with Keith Miller of SSKC in the coming days.