Sorensen Uses Strategy To Win Mini Rok Final in Orlando; Egozi Takes Title with Runner-Up Finish

California’s Kai Sorensen drove smart on Sunday at the Florida Winter Tour Championship Finale in Orlando, keeping in touch with the leaders and making his passes at the perfect time in both the Prefinal and Final to steer to victory, nearly taking home the championship title as well, but came up just short as James Egozi crossed the finish line in second to take home the championship trophy.

The Sunday Final featured a lead pack of six drivers, led initially by Sorensen (Benik Kart), who earned the pole position after winning the PreFinal. Egozi (TonyKart) wasted no time in second, going to lead on lap two, while Jace Park (Parolin), Alex Powell (Energy Kart), Jeremy Fletcher (TonyKart) and Miguel Costa (Benik Kart) completed the group.

Fletcher worked his way forward and took the lead from Egozi, but it only lasted a lap before he was shuffled down the order when Egozi went back to the lead and was pushed through by Sorensen.

The racing got really antsy in the final few laps and the shuffling of positions picked up. Sorensen waited out Egozi until the final lap and made his move down the back straight. From there he defended beautifully through the final corners and to the finish line, with Egozi hot on his heels. Powell made great progress in the final laps to finish third, followed by Costa, Fletcher and Park.

Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART) was the lone Canadian in the race and he wound up fifteenth.

When the final points were tallied, Egozi wound up only 23 points ahead of Sorensen with Powell a distant third. Notable absences from this weekends racer were championship hopefuls Carson Morgan and Nikita Johnson, who entered the weekend third and fourth in the standings.