SKUSA SpringNationals – Clark Takes P4 in X30 Junior; Lupien Podiums in X30 Senior!

Tune in for updates throughout the weekend as a small number of Canadian drivers are taking part in the SKUSA SpringNationals in Phoenix, Arizona.

Another SKUSA podium for Lupien in X30 Senior

Montreal’s Samuel Lupien has earned another podium result in the SKUSA Pro Tour as he crossed Saturday’s IAME X30 Senior Final in third place. After starting the race from the front row, Lupien slipped back to fourth early. He recovered one position on lap six, but that was all he could muscle, cruising to third in his RPG Kosmic Kart.

Ryan MacDermid was up front early, but slipped back to ninth at the checkered flag. The race was won by PSL Karting’s Ryan Norberg, who led every lap. Jake Craig was second.

Clark Drives to P4 in X30 Junior Saturday Final

Prime Powerteam pilot Mackenzie Clark delivered a spectacular drive in the Saturday IAME X30 Junior Final. Clark initially qualified in p5, but lost his two fast laps for impeding, meaning he had to start the PreFinal from 40th. He charged forward, all the way to eighteenth in the PreFinal and continued his pursuit of the leaders in the Final, advancing another fourteen positions to finish fourth overall. Well done Clark.

Also in the X30 Junior race, Justin Arseneau and Thomas Nepveu were quite fast. Both were running inside the top-ten early in the Final. While Arseneau was able to maintain his spot and finish tenth, Nepveu fell well down the order before the finish.

The race was won by Arias Deukmejian, with Tyler Maxson and Tyler Gonzalez completing the podium.