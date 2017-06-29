SKUSA Publishes 2018 Schedule for Pro Tour, Winter Series and Pro Kart Challenge

SuperKarts USA! (SKUSA) took to their social media pages this week to announce the dates for their major events in 2018 including the SKUSA Pro Tour, the new SKUSA Florida Winter Series and the SKUSA Pro Kart Challenge.
While no locations have been confirmed for their race events, it is nice to see the dates published early in hopes of everyone the national level of the sport in the USA to avoid the dates. Will it happen, only time will tell.
“We know many teams plan their racing schedules well in advance, especially those with substantial footprints in the SKUSA paddock. To better serve our customers, we are pleased to announce our 2018 racing schedule with locations to be confirmed very soon.”
– SuperKarts USA!
2018 SKUSA Competition Schedule
|13-14 January
|Winter Series #1 – Florida
|02-03 February
|PKC – Round #1
|10-11 February
|Winter Series #2 – Florida
|02-04 March
|SKUSA Pro Tour – WinterNationals
|06-07 April
|PKC – Round #2
|04-06 May
|SKUSA Pro Tour – SpringNationals
|01-02 June
|PKC – Round #3
|06-07 July
|PKC – Round #4
|10-12 August
|SKUSA Pro Tour – SummerNationals
|31-01 September
|PKC – Round #5
|28-29 September
|PKC – Round #6
|27 October
|PKC- 2018 Banquet
|16-18 November
|SKUSA Pro Tour – SuperNationals
More information about SKUSA can be found on http://superkartsusa.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login