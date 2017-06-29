SRA Karting
SKUSA Publishes 2018 Schedule for Pro Tour, Winter Series and Pro Kart Challenge

SuperKarts USA! (SKUSA) took to their social media pages this week to announce the dates for their major events in 2018 including the SKUSA Pro Tour, the new SKUSA Florida Winter Series and the SKUSA Pro Kart Challenge.

While no locations have been confirmed for their race events, it is nice to see the dates published early in hopes of everyone the national level of the sport in the USA to avoid the dates. Will it happen, only time will tell.

“We know many teams plan their racing schedules well in advance, especially those with substantial footprints in the SKUSA paddock. To better serve our customers, we are pleased to announce our 2018 racing schedule with locations to be confirmed very soon.”
– SuperKarts USA!

2018 SKUSA Competition Schedule

13-14 January Winter Series #1 – Florida
02-03 February PKC – Round #1
10-11 February Winter Series #2 – Florida
02-04 March SKUSA Pro Tour – WinterNationals
06-07 April PKC – Round #2
04-06 May SKUSA Pro Tour – SpringNationals
01-02 June PKC – Round #3
06-07 July PKC – Round #4
10-12 August SKUSA Pro Tour – SummerNationals
31-01 September PKC – Round #5
28-29 September PKC – Round #6
27 October PKC- 2018 Banquet
16-18 November SKUSA Pro Tour – SuperNationals

More information about SKUSA can be found on http://superkartsusa.com.

