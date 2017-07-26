SKUSA Opens IAME Senior Entry to 60 for SummerNationals at New Castle

The demand is high for those hoping to compete at the upcoming SKUSA SummerNationals in New Castle, Indiana, USA. So high in fact that after announcing that the IAME Senior class pre-entry had sold out, SKUSA has changed their minds and have opened up the entry limit to 60 drivers.

Below is there statement posted on their Facebook page.

Due to overwhelming demand for this year’s #skusaprotour SummerNationals, the IAME USA West / IAME USA East X30 Senior entry cap has been raised to 60 entries. Those who were on the wait list can now enter officially and anyone else who was initially left out can too. See everyone at New Castle Motorsports Park in just a few weeks.

CKN will be traveling to New Castle to cover the action and confirm this years SKUSA Pro Tour Champions where a few Canadians, including Cedrik Lupien, have a chance at the title.

To register for the event, head over to SuperKartsUSA.com.