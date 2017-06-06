SKUSA Announces Dates for 2018 SKUSA Winter Series…in Florida

In their latest video installment of TomVersation, SuperKarts USA president Tom Kutscher once again opened his mouth on a handful of topics and one of them was the newest venture for SKUSA, the SKUSA Winter Series in the state of Florida.

Today, they have announced the dates for the two-round, four-race series and judging by the graphic it appears at least one of the rounds will take place in the Miami area, most likely pointing to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which has hosted the Florida Winter Tour annually for almost the entirety of it’s history.

More information will come, but for those who didn’t get a chance to see the Tomversation, grab a cold one and watch the video below.