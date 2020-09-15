SKUSA Announces Cancellation of SuperNationals 24 in Las Vegas

SuperKart! USA has announced this morning that their annual trip to Las Vegas to host the SKUSA SuperNationals will not take place in this COVID-19 affected 2020 season.

Sitting down for a video chat, Tom Kutcher goes through the process of what needed to happen in order for the race to go ahead in Las Vegas and with the current regulations and limitations, he confirms that SuperNationals 24 will not be in Las Vegas.

There is chatter about an alternative location, but nothing was confirmed at this time.

What this means for the other event slated for Las Vegas this fall, ROK the RIO, we are not sure at this point but we have our fingers crossed.