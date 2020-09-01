Six Tickets to Rotax Grand Finals Awarded in Warburg at Max Karting Group Canada Final

Following a weekend of competition at the Max Karting Group Canada Final in Warburg, Alberta, six Canadian drivers have earned an invitation to join Team Canada for the 2020 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Competing at the Rotax Mojo Raceway with many of Western Canada’s best kart racers, Jason Leung (Senior Max), Matthew Taskinen (DD2), Jared Freeston (DD2 Masters), Alexander Berg (Junior Max), Timothy Clarke (Mini Max) and Owen Pankewitz (Micro Max) each won tickets to the Grand Finals, which will be held in Portimao, Portugal in January 2021.

The category to watch throughout the weekend was Rotax Senior, where 13 fierce competitors took to the track, including five races who have been to the RMCGF before. Qualifying was very tight as the top-ten were separated by 0.389 seconds, led by Coltin McCaughan. After three heat races, a PreFinal and the Final, British Columbia’s Jason Leung showcased his talent in taking the checkered flag by nearly five seconds. Griffin Dowler came home second, while McCaughan took third.

In a tight battle between the top-three, Alberta’s Alexander Berg managed the victory in the Junior Max Final, edging out Darryen Hliwa and Nicole Havrda by less than half a second.

Jumping back in a go-kart after more than a season of car racing around the world, Matthew Taskinen punched his second ticket to the Grand Finals in the DD2 Final, eclipsing 2019 Western Canadian Champion Noel Dowler and Teddy Sin in that Final.

In addition to the Rotax classes, a selection of Briggs racers were also in attendance. Lachlan MacKenzie scored the victory in Briggs Junior, Connor Peet earned a nice payday courtesy of his win in Briggs Senior Lite and Colby Wallace led the way in Briggs Masters. Eric Gerlof was also a winner on Sunday, taking the Rotax Masters victory.

For full results, head over to Speed Hive.

Rotax DD2 Podium

Canadian racers looking to win a spot on Team Canada for the Rotax Grand Finals still have a chance! The Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec on September 19-20 will award the race winners in Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2, and DD2 Masters with tickets to Portugal. Registration will open soon.