Six Drivers Pulling Triple-Duty at Canadian Karting Championships

We’ve had a peek at the entry list for this weekend’s Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships at the Mosport Karting Centre and we notice a few names repeatedly as we scrolled down the list.

Six drivers will perform triple-duty this weekend, taking a shot at multiple Canadian titles on the same weekend, and interestingly enough, it’s a pair of Seniors, pair of Juniors and a pair of Cadets.

With the addition of Rotax Max classes to the Rok Cup and Briggs 206 classes we currently see racing in Ontario, a number of drivers are pulling double-duty this weekend as well, but these six will compete in both two and four-cycle action, on three different tire compounds to boot!

The Ali brothers, Adam and Daniel, are very busy racers, always competing in two classes almost every race weekend. They will suit up this weekend in Rotax Senior in the morning rotation along with Rok Senior and Briggs Senior in the afternoon sessions at Mosport.

These two are no stranger to the podium and have a great shot at standing on the National podium Sunday in all three divisions.

The two Junior drivers this weekend are going head-to-head in what we’re expecting to be one heck of a showdown. Callum Baxter has been in charge so far this season, but Ingratta has a win to his credit at the recent MRFKC round and jumps back into a Briggs kart after a demo run in Leamington earlier this season.

We have no doubt one of these two will win at least one National title this weekend, with Baxter looking to add on to his Cadet and Junior Lite Canadian Championships, while Ingratta has a Mini Rok title to his credit.

The third pair competing in three classes this weekend are Jackson Pearsall and Rocco Simone. They will race in Briggs Cadet, Rotax Mini Max and Mini Rok, giving them plenty of laps around the Mosport circuit.

Pearsall has a pair of MRFKC Briggs Cadet wins this year, while Simone has been tearing it up at the KartStars Canada championship and we have a feeling one of them will be on the Briggs Cadet podium come Sunday. They very well could be a surprise in Mini Rok and Mini-Max as well.