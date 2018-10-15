Simcoe Kart Club Hosting Cash Enduro on October 20

The Simcoe Kart Club is hosting a year-end cash Enduro on Saturday, October 20 at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton.

The track is available for practice every day from 11 am until sundown. Camping and parking are always free.

CLASSES & WEIGHTS

Novice – Briggs 240 lbs.

Junior – Briggs 300 lbs, – Yellow Slide 300 lbs., Blue Slide 255 lbs.

Senior – Briggs 340 lbs.

Masters – Briggs 380 lbs.

HONDA ENGINES welcome. Will race with a 15 lbs. weight advantage.

Open 2 Cycle Class – ‘Bring What You’ve Got’.

Event Details:

Track Configuration: Senna – raced in the counterclockwise direction.

Pre-Registration is available on Friday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Race Day Registration opens at 8:00 am and is available throughout the day.

Entry Fees (cash only please to facilitate the presentation of the cash prizes):

$100.00 for 2 racers sharing 1 kart,

$85.00 for a single racer.

Surprise mandatory Pit Stop Challenge will be announced at the Driver’s Meeting;

All CASH Prizes (no trophies): Cash paid to classes with 8+ entries: 1st place $150.00 and 2nd place $50.00.

Race Order:

Driver’s Meeting at 9:15 am,

Practice starts at 9:30 am,

2 sessions per class,

Starting positions determined by La Mans start.

First race starts at 11 am in the order of the Classes listed above.

Spec Fuel Station: Esso located at 26233 Hwy #48 across from the Sutton Motel.

The Simcoe Kart Club invites all ASN Canada FIA affiliated karters to come and race with them in their CASH Enduro special event on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton.

See you there!