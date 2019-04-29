Simcoe Kart Club – DOUBLEHEADER – Race #1 & #2 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Simcoe Kart Club’s first race of the 2019 season was unfortunately cancelled due to an unforeseen family tragedy. Consequently, SKC’s Race #1 and Race #2 will be contested as a Doubleheader this Sunday, May 5th, at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton. Trophies will be awarded for both races, and are sponsored by 3-S Go Karts Ltd.

Saturday, May 4th – Practice:

9 am to 3 pm: Practice takes place on the Schumacher configuration.

3:15 pm until sundown: Practice takes place on the Villeneuve configuration.

Sunday, May 5th – Race Day Format:

Race #1:

ORDER: Practice, Qualifying, Pre-Final, and Finals.

TRACK CONFIGURATION: Schumacher and raced in the counterclockwise direction.

Race #2:

ORDER: Practice, Reversed Grid of Race #1, Pre-Finals, and Finals.

TRACK CONFIGURATION: Villeneuve and raced in the counterclockwise direction.

Classes:

Novice (Briggs & Honda)

Junior Lite (Briggs & Honda)

Junior (Briggs & Honda)

Senior (Briggs & Honda)

Masters (Honda & Briggs)

OPEN Class – “Bring what you’ve got”

Spec Fuel Station: ESSO across from the Sutton Motel.

Open practice is available all week and camping is always free.

Pre-Registration is available on Saturday from 11 am until 5 pm.

Race day Registration opens Sunday morning at 7:45 am.

Drivers Meeting takes place at 9:15 am.

Controlled Practice starts at 9:30 am.

The Simcoe Kart Club invites all ASN Canada FIA affiliated clubs and their racing members to come and race with them this Sunday, May 5th, at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton.

Thank you all and we’ll see you there with ‘fingers crossed’ that all goes off without a hitch because, as we all know… “Life is what happens on the way to a good time!!!”