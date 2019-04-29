SRA Karting
Club News

Simcoe Kart Club – DOUBLEHEADER – Race #1 & #2 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Simcoe Kart Club – DOUBLEHEADER – Race #1 & #2 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Simcoe Kart Club’s first race of the 2019 season was unfortunately cancelled due to an unforeseen family tragedy. Consequently, SKC’s Race #1 and Race #2 will be contested as a Doubleheader this Sunday, May 5th, at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton. Trophies will be awarded for both races, and are sponsored by 3-S Go Karts Ltd.

Saturday, May 4th – Practice:

9 am to 3 pm: Practice takes place on the Schumacher configuration.
3:15 pm until sundown: Practice takes place on the Villeneuve configuration.

Sunday, May 5th – Race Day Format:

Race #1:
ORDER: Practice, Qualifying, Pre-Final, and Finals.
TRACK CONFIGURATION: Schumacher and raced in the counterclockwise direction.

Race #2:
ORDER: Practice, Reversed Grid of Race #1, Pre-Finals, and Finals.
TRACK CONFIGURATION: Villeneuve and raced in the counterclockwise direction.

Classes:

Novice (Briggs & Honda)
Junior Lite (Briggs & Honda)
Junior (Briggs & Honda)
Senior (Briggs & Honda)
Masters (Honda & Briggs)
OPEN Class – “Bring what you’ve got”

Spec Fuel Station: ESSO across from the Sutton Motel.

Open practice is available all week and camping is always free.

Pre-Registration is available on Saturday from 11 am until 5 pm.

Race day Registration opens Sunday morning at 7:45 am.

Drivers Meeting takes place at 9:15 am.

Controlled Practice starts at 9:30 am.

The Simcoe Kart Club invites all ASN Canada FIA affiliated clubs and their racing members to come and race with them this Sunday, May 5th, at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton.

Thank you all and we’ll see you there with ‘fingers crossed’ that all goes off without a hitch because, as we all know… “Life is what happens on the way to a good time!!!”

Club News
Drone Delivery Canada / KGR

Articles Related to Simcoe Kart Club

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 International Karting Media Group.