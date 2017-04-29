Simcoe Kart Club and Waterloo Regional Kart Club Cancel Track Activities Scheduled for April 30

There is a rough patch of weather rolling into Ontario this weekend and two kart clubs have taken action in anticipation.

Simcoe Kart Club recently just moved the first two races of their club season to 3S Go-Karts in Sutton, Ontario from the recently revamped Gambridge Kartways track and were hoping to hit the track this Sunday but have cancelled all of their track activities scheduled for April 30, leaving a note on their Facebook page.



This afternoon we were informed that the Waterloo Regional Kart Club has cancelled their first official practice day, also scheduled for April 30. The club was on track today for their Rookie Orientation day and everything went smoothly, but as the board members met, it was decided to cancel practice with the looming cold and wet weather. They too posted on their Facebook page.

We do have good news to report for those heading to Mosport Kartways for the first MIKA club race of the year. Everything is on schedule and racing will take place at the host track of this years Canadian Karting Championships.