SH Karting unveils three drivers and a selection program for the fourth

The three ‘factory’ drivers of the new racing team SH Karting – Sodikart have been chosen and a selection program is in place to find the fourth one for the 2020 season.

The two drivers in the Shifter category (Sodi Sigma KZ 2020 chassis) will be Nathan Gilbert and Charles Robin. Vincent Desautels has been selected as a driver in the Rotax Max category (Sodi Sigma RS3 2020 chassis) while a second Rotax Max driver will be chosen through a selection program.

This process will take place in three stages. Firstly, all interested pilots must fill in an electronic form available at this address: ​LINK​. The deadline to submit an application is March 29, 2020.

A first selection will be made and a certain number of drivers will be selected and contacted for a telephone or in-person interview. Following the interviews, some drivers will be invited to a selection camp which will take place on Saturday, April 25* in the morning on the SH Karting track.

“​This selection process is an excellent opportunity for a driver to benefit the support of SH Karting as a ‘factory driver’. All applications will be treated fairly and equitably regardless of experience and results already achieved. I can’t wait to see the list of candidates and see the drivers on the track.” mentioned Junior Tétreault, the new competition director.

Only drivers who can participate in all races of the Montreal Cup and the Canadian OPEN in the Rotax Max Jr. or Rotax Max Sr. category are eligible. There is no charge for the selection program and the fourth driver to join the team will receive the same level of support as the three pilots already named.

SH Karting – ​info@shkarting.com​ ​www.shkarting.com

For more than 40 years, several famous drivers have started their careers at SH Karting. SH Karting, the Mont-Saint-Hilaire karting track has seen drivers like Jacques Villeneuve, Patrick Carpentier, Bertrand Godin, Andrew Ranger, Bruno Spengler, Lance Stroll and many others evolve. Its mission is to support, promote and maintain access to motorized sports on the track.

*Date subject to change