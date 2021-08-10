SH Karting/SODIKART Team Obtains Excellent Results During the Coupe de Montréal in Saint-Célestin!

Press release by: SH Karting.

The SH Karting SODIKART team obtained excellent results during the fourth round of the Coupe de Montréal, held at SC Performance in Saint-Célestin on August 8, 2021, obtaining podiums in six of the nine categories. These are very positive results for the team heading into the Canadian Championships.

Summary of the results

An excellent performance from Vincent Desautels (Rotax DD2 Senior), as well as Simon Bélanger (Briggs & Stratton Senior), allowed them to climb on the first step of the podium. Vincent gets his second first place in a row, finishing 4.3 seconds ahead of his closest competitor. He will be heading to Mosport for the Canadian Karting Championship in a few days. Simon, for his part, finished first among the 30 drivers registered in his category. This victory brings him closer to his goal of winning the Coupe de Montréal.

Nathan Gilbert (Shifter TM-KZ-M1-S) and Marc-André Lévesque (Rotax DD2 Master) also climbed on the podium. Nathan showed perseverance, after an incident in the first few laps finding himself on the turf in the opposite direction. He continued the race with a puncture and finished second. Marc-André, for his part, obtained a second consecutive podium with a third position, having fought a great battle with former world champion Pierre-Luc Ouellette.

The young drivers, Mathis Brunetti (Briggs & Stratton Cadet) and Brando Londono (Rotax Micro-Mini Max) both obtained a second consecutive podium, respectively a second position and a third position. Special mention to their fathers/mechanics/coaches for their excellent work and dedication throughout the event.

In Rotax Max Senior, Maude Grenier finished sixth in her first race with the team. Pierre Lardeux, for his part, did not finish the race due to a mechanical failure. In the Briggs & Stratton Master category, rider Jessica Plante finished in the sixth position after an extremely tight race. In the Briggs & Stratton Junior category, our two drivers Léopold Schevrel and Lucas Nanji, who are in their first year in karting, finished respectively in fourth and eighth position.

About SH Karting – For more than 40 years, several famous drivers have started their careers at SH Karting. SH Karting, the Mont-Saint-Hilaire karting track has seen drivers like Jacques Villeneuve, Patrick Carpentier, Bertrand Godin, Andrew Ranger, Bruno Spengler, Lance Stroll and many others evolve. Its mission is to support, promote and maintain access to motorized sports on the track.

About SODIKART – The world leader in karting has built its reputation on a daring development strategy, exclusive innovations supported by numerous patents and a permanent quest for excellence in the service of its customers. Present on five continents and in 85 countries, SODIKART is today a major player in the karting market and offers a unique range of products and services.