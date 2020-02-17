SH Karting Returns to Competition with SODIKART

The new owners of SH Karting form a partnership with SODIKART to revive the SH Karting racing team and become official distributors for Quebec and Ontario.

It is a new team, resulting from a partnership with SODIKART, which will see the light of day for the 2020 season and the following ones.

The SH Karting team will be made up of four ‘factory’ drivers for the 2020 season, two drivers in the Shifter category, Sigma KZ 2020 chassis, and two drivers in the Rotax Max category, Sigma RS3 2020 chassis. The driver selection process is underway and more information to that effect will be released shortly.

“​We believe that the Canadian market is currently saturated with a few specific brands and that it is ready to adopt a new manufacturer,​” said Sacha Gagnon, co-owner of SH Karting. “and this is why we turned to SODIKART, the largest kart manufacturer in the world based in France​.”

The team will be led by Junior Tétreault, crowned many times at national and provincial level, which returns to the exciting world of karting. He will be the competition director at SH Karting. ​“I am extremely happy to join SH Karting where I started in 1988. I am confident that this partnership will make the company shine at the level of 10 years ago. There is a lot of work to do but with our team, we will be back on the highest step of the podium soon. ”

Baptiste Leger, Export Manager for the Americas market at SODIKART said: “​From the start of the discussions with the new leaders of SH Karting, we realized that they have implemented a serious and structured approach to their return to competition. We are confident that they will be able to represent SODIKART well on Canadian soil and we will offer them all the technical support required to ensure the success of this long-term partnership.”

For the 2020 season, the SH Karting team plans to participate in all of the Montreal Cup events as well as in certain other events including the Canadian Open.

The SH Karting racing team had ceased operations in 2015, after several decades of racing success including four consecutive double victories at the Canadian championships in the Rotax Junior and Senior classes (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012).

About SH Karting

For more than 40 years, several famous drivers have started their careers at SH Karting. SH Karting, the Mont-Saint-Hilaire karting track has seen drivers like Jacques Villeneuve, Patrick Carpentier, Bertrand Godin, Andrew Ranger, Bruno Spengler, Lance Stroll and many others evolve. Its mission is to support, promote and maintain access to motorized sports on the track.

About SODIKART​

The world leader in karting has built its reputation on a bold development strategy, exclusive innovations supported by numerous patents and a constant quest for excellence in the service of its customers. Present on five continents and in 85 countries, SODIKART is today a major player on the karting market and offers a unique range of products and services.