Antonio Serravalle testing at Homestead Karting. (Photo courtesy: Pserra Racing)

Serravalle Challenging the Elite in 2017

Canadian young-gun Antonio Serravalle is taking a big step in 2017.

Markham, Ontario’s Serravalle has focused his racing efforts on International competition for the past two seasons, taking part in the world’s top OK-Junior races.

With an off-season break and a change in the calendar, Serravalle has returned to North America for the winter as he prepares for the next step in his karting career. Turning 14 only a few months ago, Serravalle is now eligible to advance up to the Senior ranks in 2017 and has focused his efforts on the elite shifter kart categories.

He will kickoff the year at the Florida Winter Tour racing in ROK Shifter aboard a CRG Kart as one of the youngest drivers in the category.

There are plans to race the entire Winter Tour as well as some Canadian races, aiming for the ASN Canadian National Championship. He will also return to Europe and enter some KZ2 competitions.

“With the age change from CIK this year, Antonio is missing out on his final year of Junior where I really think he would have shined on the world stage,” explains his father Peter Serravalle. “However, I’m a purist of the sport and am very excited to see him racing in a shifter kart. We decided to go directly to KZ where I think it’s very important before he goes to formula cars. It will help him get physically stronger and learn gears and front brakes.”

With the likes of Gary Carlton, Daniel Formal, AJ Myers and Juan Manuel Correa entered in Florida, Serravalle will have his hands full in his first shifter kart race, but one thing is for certain, we’ve never seen him back down from a challenge.

The Florida Winter Tour gets underway this coming weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Stay tuned to CKN for all the action.