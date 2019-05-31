Second Round of Rok Fest Confirmed for Amarillo Kart Circuit

With the first round of the much anticipated 2019 ROK Cup USA ROK Fest taking place this weekend at Finishline Performance Karting in Biloxi, Mississippi, series officials are pleased to confirm the dates and location for round two. Set to take place at the Amarillo Kart Circuit in Amarillo, Texas, ROKKERs will descend on The Lone Star State over Labor Day weekend, August 29-September 1, for the second ROK Fest round.

“We are continuing to expand the reach of the ROK program throughout North America, and Texas is a location that we have had on our radar for quite some time,” explained ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter.

“The karting community is large in Texas and a market that we have been seeing increased interest in Vortex. Bringing ROK Fest to Texas was the next logical step to support these racers and teams. We are excited to make Amarillo Kart Circuit our inaugural location.”

Additional details, including registration information, will be released following the conclusion of ROK Fest Biloxi May 30-June 2. ROK Cup Superfinal tickets will be awarded to race winners in qualifying classes in Biloxi, as this is the last chance in North America to earn a ticket to the prestigious event in Italy later this year. ROK the RIO entries will also be awarded. Visit http://bit.ly/rokfestivals for more information.

For more information on ROK Cup USA, ROK Cup Promotions and the 2019 ROK Fest program, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.