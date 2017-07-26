SCR to Attend EDKRA Summer Challenge with a Full Tent

This coming weekend is the Summer Challenge in Warburg, Alberta and the Scott Campbell Racing team will be in attendance with a full tent. The event is giving out paid entry into Nationals for all classes and tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals in 2018 for the winners of Rotax Jr and Rotax Sr.

The SCR tent will have nine drivers in seven different classes. The team will be lead by team boss Scott Campbell and two of the drivers have raced at the Rotax Grand Finals in the past.

Wyatt Mitchell of Stonewall, MB will be racing in Micro Max for the first time with SCR. They look to get Wyatt up to speed quickly and fight for a podium.

Oliver Wilson-O’Reilly of Saskatoon, SK will again be running in the competitive Briggs Junior class. Oliver has been doing very well in the club and the team is looking to keep that momentum up at the Summer Challenge.

Tim Green of Cochrane, AB will be fighting all weekend in the stacked Briggs Senior class. The class should have over 40 karts on the grid. Tim was under the SCR tent for the Alberta Shootout and is looking for a solid top-10 finish in only his first season in karting.

Jason McCumber of Saskatoon, SK and Kyle Stevens of Edmonton, AB will be looking to lead the pack in the Briggs Masters class. Jason is the current Briggs Weekly Series leader in North America and is looking to continue his front running with the help of the SCR team. Kyle has been out of a kart seat for a couple years but is looking to get back to his karting ways and his knowledge from past trips to the Rotax Grand Finals.

Ben Maxfield of Fort St John, BC will be trying his luck for the ticket to the 2018 Rotax Grand Finals in the Rotax Senior class. Ben had been doing some racing all over North America this year and is hoping it will all pay off in get that podium finish against some tough competition.

Matthew Taskinen of Leduc County, AB and Alexis Budel of Beauséjour, MB will be running in the DD2 class. Matthew is hopping into the DD2 class for the first time and should adapt quickly with this race being a prep race for Nationals in a month. Alexis will be running with SCR for the first time and they look to improve her as a driver and push for a podium.

Kevin Fonagy of Regina, SK is the the final driver whom will be racing in the DD2 Masters class. There is a strong following of DD2 karts in the Edmonton area and the team wants to help Kevin improve from his results last year at the event.

Contact Scott at scottcampbellracing@outlook.com for any information on future events including Canadian Nationals.