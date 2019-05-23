SC Performance Poised to Host Coupe de Montreal for First Time

There’s a new track on the schedule this season for the Coupe de Montreal and it will host racers from across the province this weekend. SC Performance in Saint-Celestin has replaced the race weekend previously reserved for the SRA Karting circuit.

Hosting their first-ever stop of the Coupe de Montreal is a big deal for the Couturier family, who built their circuit only five short years ago and ready for their biggest event yet. We asked Stephane Couturier what it meant to him to host this weekends race, and you could just feel his excitement in the response.

“We are pleased to participate in the 2019 Coupe de Montreal. We have been in karting for more than 17 years and we have competed on several tracks in Quebec, Ontario and Florida. With this experience, I think we are ready to take up this beautiful challenge that is to welcome the racers to our home. It’s already been five years since we have built the circuit, as well as all the infrastructure, and we are still expanding with the addition of a building for our Paintball operation, set to open in June. Looking forward to seeing you and a good race to all!”



Located just south of Trois-Rivieres, a city famous for their legendary GP3R street race and previous home to Le Petit Monaco de Trois-Rivieres karting race, SC Performance is a unique track nestled inside a forest alongside Highway 55.

The circuit will challenge racers with two long straights and very tight and twisty infield sections, proving the right gear selection will be a give-and-take battle for best performance. While SC Performance has hosted the APKLQ in years past, this is the first major event for the track, opening up a clean slate for racers to prove their skills.

Only two weeks after the first stop of the Coupe de Montreal, championship leaders will be looking to extend their leads while those who stumbled out of the gates didn’t have long to wait for a chance to rebound.

Those championship leaders after the race at SH Karting include: Zachary Hitchcock (Briggs Cadet), Isaac Teed (Briggs Junior), Kelsey Hann (Briggs Senior), Serge Boisvert (Briggs Masters), Simon Beaudoin (Rotax Junior), Marc-Antoine Poirer (Rotax Senior), Jean-Philippe Raymond (Rotax Masters), Frederick Sylvestre (Rotax DD2), Etienne LaSalle (Rotax DD2M), Nathan Gilbert (Shifter) and Dany St-Hilaire (Shifter Master).

Who will come out on top this weekend? We can’t wait to tell you.

CKN will be present for round two of the Coupe de Montreal at SC Performance and remind racers about our CKN Season Photo Pass and Single Race Photo Package. We will also have our new ‘Because Karting’ clothing available for purchase on site.

To learn more about the Coupe de Montreal, visit their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.