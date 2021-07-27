Savaglio Tops Rok Senior Podium at Point Pelee

Gianluca Savaglio was the only driver to break into the 29-second bracket at Point Pelee Karting in the Rok Senior Final of KartStars Canada round two.

Leading every single lap of the Final, Savaglio (VSR/Kosmic) held off heavy pressure from Nolan Bower (NBM/Exprit) in the opening laps and then inched his way ahead with consistently quick times as the laps ticked away in the Final.

Crossing the finish line 0.845 seconds ahead, Savaglio celebrated his first victory of the season, competing at Point Pelee Karting for the first time since he was a young Cadet racer almost a decade ago.

Bower was smooth sailing in second place, unable to keep close to Savaglio but quick enough to pull away from the race for third.

That race for third featured Nicky Palladino (Maag Racing/TonyKart) and Andrew Maciel (VSR/TonyKart). The pair waged a great war with Maciel coming out with the final step of the podium after eighteen laps.

Saturday’s wet qualifying session saw Maciel top the time charts to score the Jiffylube Fast Qualifier award.

Eric Kunz (NBM/Exprit) was fifth, ahead of the local TaG Senior drivers from Leamington.

KartStars Canada Point Pelee Rok Senior/TaG Senior Final Results