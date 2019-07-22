Savaglio and Ali Finish 1-2 for Third Straight Race at Canadian Open

For the third straight major race since he joined the Racing Edge Motorsports team, Gianluca Savaglio (Kosmic) led Adam Ali (Kosmic) across the finish line to record victory in Briggs Junior. This time it came in Mont-Tremblant, where drivers from no less than four provinces took to the track for action in the Canadian Open.

The defending Briggs Junior Canadian Open and Canadian National champion played his cards well in the early stages of the Final, staying tight with leaders before checking out on lap five with the support of Ali pushing him from behind. The two broke the draft, pulled away and never looked back. Ali had a look up the inside coming towards the final corner, but wasn’t able to pull the trigger and Savaglio added another ASN Canadian Champion flag to his collection.

In the opening laps, pole sitter Owen Mahar (Ricciardo) was freight-trained back to sixth on the opening lap when Ali got into the lead. Savaglio grabbed the top spot on lap two before Logan Ferguson (BirelART) put his kart on top a lap later. On lap four there was a little contact between the leaders that resulted in Ferguson getting run over enough to knock off his air filter, earning him a meatball flag on lap five and ending his race.

The group calmed down from there, with Savaglio and Ali running 1-2 and Mahar and Isaac Teed (Ricciardo) together in third and fourth. Teed would pass his Gerald Caseley Racing teammate on the final lap to steal the third step of the podium.

After a disaster start to the weekend that included no laps in Qualifying and crashes in both the heat and Prefinal, Zack Lalonde (FA Kart) rebounded in the Final to advance from thirteenth on the grid to fifth at the finish. Another notable run came from Daniel Ali (Kosmic). He started the final from last on the grid, twenty-fifth, and recovered to sixth.