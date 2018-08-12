Ryan MacDermid (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Ryan MacDermid Bests 77 Drivers to Win at SKUSA SummerNationals!

In one of the most attended categories we’ve ever seen in North America, a Canadian came out on top. Competing in the SKUSA SummerNationals in New Castle, Indiana, Ontario’s Ryan MacDermid came out victorious in the 77-driver IAME X30 Senior division.

A number of Canadian drivers were in attendance at the event, mainly in the IAME X30 Junior and Senior categories and Sunday saw many of them show their talents. Joining MacDermid on the podium Sunday was Quebec’s Samuel Lupien, finishing in second place. Lupien Qualified the fastest on Sunday morning and both he and MacDermid won their PreFinals to make it an all-Canadian front row for the start of the Final. While MacDermid managed to keep himself inside the top-three throughout the Final, making his move for the lead with two laps to go, Lupien had to charge back after falling to eighth on lap two, posting the fastest lap of the race in the process.

In the X30 Junior Sunday Final, Quebec’s Justin Arseneau led for a number of laps, but he fell to sixth at the finish line. MacKenzie Clark and Thomas Nepveu wound up sixteenth and seventeenth, both encountering trouble in their Final. Dale Curran started the day off strong, posting the fastest lap in Qualifying to lead the 57-kart Junior category, but he was an unfortunate DNF in the Final.

Saturday was a little less successful for the Canadian drivers at the SummerNationals as Clark was the only driver to finish in the top ten, finishing seventh in Junior.

With the Canadian Championships only a week away, we’re expecting this massive victory for MacDermid will help him really bring some momentum back to Mosport where he has a chance to defend his National crown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmZj3fJBYcC/