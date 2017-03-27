Remo Ruscitti (Photo courtesy: Leonardo Borrego)

Ruscitti Double-Podiums at F-Series Opener in Mooresville!

The opening round of the 2017 F-Series Gearup Championship at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina featured and impressive grid of thirty-one KZ/ROK Senior Shifter karts along with strong grids in TaG Junior, Mini and Senior. The one-day show rolled into GoPro to kickoff their seventh season of action for racers in the North Eastern portion of the United States.

The series introduced a very unique championship experience for 2017 where all classes, with the exception of KZ/ROK Shifter, will compete in three separate races on race day to determine an overall day winner at each of the nine events, but also a 27-race championship.

A few Canadian drivers were in attendance along with British Columbia’s Italian Motors/ITALKART race squad.

British Columbia’s Remo Ruscitti tackled two classes at GoPro and drove home with a pair of third-place trophies after a drive from 31st on the grid to third in the KZ/ROK Shifter Final. In Formula TaG, he went 3-4-5 to rank third overall at the end of the day on his ITALKART powered by an X125t engine. TaG Senior was won by Lance Fenderson while Junior was won by Brooke Nachtman.

Taking home the big honours in KZ/ROK Shifter was Jamaican Collin Daley over Rory Van Der Steur. Also in North Carolina was Toronto’s Antonio Serravalle, who finished fifth in the Shifter Final.

The second stop of the F-Series will take place at New Jersey Motorsports Park on April 21 and 22. More information about the series can be found on http://www.thefseries.com.