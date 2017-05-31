The KZ podium with Ruscitti on top and Serravalle third. (Photo courtesy: Pserra Racing)

Ruscitti and Serravalle on the Podium Again in the F-Series

Taking part in the third round of the GearUp F-Series at Englishtown Raceway Park in New Jersey, Canadian drivers Remo Ruscitti and Antonio Serravalle steered their way to the podium in the KZ Shifter class.

For Ruscitti, it was his second victory of the season and he dominated at Englishtown. Driving his ITALKART for Italian Motors, he qualified on the pole-position by three-tenths of a second and then went undefeated in the PreFinal and Final races. Serravalle qualified third in the 27-kart field, fell to fifth in the PreFinal and then recovered to stand on the final step of the podium in the Final, crossing third. It was his second podium in a row.

Ruscitti also competed in the Formula TaG category. The unique race structure for the class featured three heat races to determine a winner and Remo, who also races in the Porsche GT3 Cup Canada series, finished second all of the heats to rank second overall for the day.

Round four of the F-Series takes place July 21-22 at Pitt International Raceway in Pennsylvania.