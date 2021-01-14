Royce & Baxter Becomes Presenting Sponsor for Challenge of the Americas and California ROK Championship

The 14th season for Challenge of the Americas is set to begin in just days with the 2021 opener scheduled for January 22-24 at the Phoenix Kart Racing Association. ROKKERS from all over the western half of North America will gather at the Glendale, Arizona facility to begin the three weekend, six-round championship. The very highly anticipated fourth season under the ROK Cup USA program is set to see record numbers once again after setting new series benchmarks in February last year.

This year’s Challenge of the Americas and the upcoming California ROK Championship this summer will have a new presenting sponsor – Royce & Baxter Premium Hand Sanitizer. Founded in early 2020, Royce & Baxter products are formulated to exceed CDC and FDA minimum guidelines for those who wish to live clean and stay safe. Their Premium Hand Sanitizer spray, currently available in four scents, kills germs on the skin in seconds plus offers long-lasting antimicrobial benefits. Royce & Baxter President Mike Guasch is a racer for over 40 years, having raced dirt track, jet skis, motocross and formula cars in the United States and most recently GT and Prototype endurance racing in the U.S. and Europe.

“I am very excited to support the ROK Cup Challenge of the Americas plus the California ROK Championship as the presenting sponsor for 2021,” stated Guasch. “Traveling clean and safe has always been a high priority of mine. Royce and Baxter Premium Hand Sanitizer is a mandatory product to use while traveling and at the track. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has created such a change in how we all live, travel, and gather, it is more important than ever to keep your hands clean and sanitary.”

“My hope is that I can help keep all ROKKERS and their families clean and safe both at the races and wherever they may travel. ROK has been at the forefront of driver’s personal safety in karting. Last years’ ROK the RIO is a great example of how serious ROK is taking hand sanitization. With generic hand sanitizer stations all over the paddock, it was great to see the effort ROK is making.”

“I felt it was a perfect fit for me to bring my brand – Royce and Baxter to the Challenge and CRC to sponsor these West Coast events. Every participant will get a free travel size bottle of Royce and Baxter Premium Hand Sanitizer at every event. This should keep all of us ROKKERS clean and safe, two hands at a time!”

FTK Promotions owner Andy Seesemann is happy about the upcoming 2021 season and the partnership with Royce & Baxter; “I want to thank Mike Guasch from Royce and Baxter for signing on to be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Challenge of the Americas and our California ROK Championship. It’s great to have a sponsor that is especially important for what we are going through right now in the world. The Challenge of the Americas is known as one of the cleanest racing series in the world on track and now we will be known as the cleanest one in the paddock as well.”

The Challenge of the Americas presented by Royce & Baxter is proud to confirm the 2021 class sponsors. These partners help to provide the backbone of the series, along with the support of RLV, Motul and Sunoco.

2021 Challenge Of The Americas presented by Royce & Baxter Class Sponsors:



Micro ROK: Empire Karts

Mini ROK: GFC Karting

Junior ROK: Acceleration Kart Racing

Senior ROK: Ruthless Karting

Masters ROK: Odenthal Racing Products

Junior 100cc: ItalKart

Senior 100cc: Forward Direction Motorsports

Masters 100cc: M2 Brandwear

Shifter Rok: Swedetech Racing Engines

Shifter Masters Rok: Ron White Racing

RLV is providing $1000 in product for the popular Sunday morning driver meeting raffle prizes. Motul is the official oil for the Challenge with Sunoco the official fuel of the series.

Pre-registration for the opening event for the 2021 COTA program is closed, however, at track registration will be open beginning on Thursday, January 21 at the PKRA facility. Details surrounding the opening event for Challenge of the Americas are published to the challengekarting.com website. Be sure to follow The Challenge on Facebook and Instagram.

2021 Challenge of the Americas presented by Royce & Baxter Schedule

January 22-24: Phoenix Kart Racing Association – Glendale, Arizona

February 26-28: CalSpeed Karting – Fontana, California

March 26-28: Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, California