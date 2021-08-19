Rotax Senior is Going to be Epic at Nationals!

More than 200 racers have converged at the Mosport Karting Centre for the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships and we are pumped to see the large lineup of drivers competing in every category, but especially the turnout in the Rotax Senior division this weekend.

More than 30 drivers from coast to coast are suiting up in hopes of capturing a Nationals victory on Sunday and earn the chance to represent Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

In addition to the Ontario contingent that we see regularly in MRFKC Rok Cup competition, there are also a number of drivers from Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. It’s exciting to see a few names that have stepped away from the sport also return for some karting action this weekend.

Without seeing much Rotax action this year, it’s difficult to pick out drivers that we expected to be in the mix come Sunday, but we have a pretty good idea.

Patrick Woods-Toth, Adam Ali, Dale Curran and Ryan MacDermid have been regulars on the podium at Mosport so we are really excited to see how they mix in with the likes of BC’s Jason Leung, Alberta’s Coltin McCaughan and Griffin Dowler as well as Quebec’s Justin Arseneau, who is a regular in the US F4 program and has jumped back in a kart for the Nationals weekend.

Other drivers who wouldn’t surprise us if they raced their way onto the podium this weekend include Danial Ali, Andrew Maciel, Vincent Desautels, Cole Hooton, Laurent Legault, Robert Soroka, Mathieu Cousineau, Nalin Shah or Marco Filice.

Returning to the drivers seat after a number of years out, it will be interesting to see where Steven Szigeti and Chase Pelletier slot into the mix.

Here’s the list of drivers competing in Rotax Senior this weekend.

Adam Ali Kosmic ON Daniel Ali Kosmic ON Justin Arseneau TonyKart QC Mathieu Cousineau BirelART QC Brady Clapham RedSpeed ON Joe Crupi TonyKart ON Dale Curran CL Kart ON Kai Dalziel Kosmic ON Griffin Dowler Exprit AB Vincent Desautels SodiKart QC Matte Ferrari TonyKart ON Marco Filice BirelART ON Kevin Foster Kosmic ON Cruz Formusa RedSpeed ON Devon Gellings EOS Kart AB Maude Grenier SodiKart QC Cole Hooton BirelART ON Laurent Legault BirelART QC Jason Leung Kosmic BC Ryan MacDermid Kosmic ON Andrew Maciel TonyKart ON Coltin McCaughan SodiKart AB Ethan Ossowski Eos Kart ON Chase Pelletier BirelART ON Sean Relf RedSpeed ON Timothy Salvatore BirelART ON Brandon Sanguinetti TonyKart AB Justin Spence BirelART QC Nalin Shah EOS Kart ON Robert Soroka RedSpeed ON Steven Szigeti SodiKart QC Owyn Thomas CL Kart ON Patrick Woods-Toth BirelART QC

