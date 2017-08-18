Rotax Max Representatives to Attend Canadian Championships

Next week the biggest race of the Canadian karting season will take place at Mosport Kartways near Bowmanville, Ontario. With so much emphasis put on the ASN Canadian National Karting Championships, we have been informed that BRP Rotax will be sending three representatives to attend the event and provide support to the Rotax Max clientele that will be on hand competing.

The three representatives traveling from Austria to attend the Canadian Championships include Stefan Gruber, Manager Rotax OEM business; Helmut Voglsam, Sales manager Rotax Kart; and Steven Chapman, Rotax technical support.

In talking with SRA Karting’s Michel Boisclair, he had this to confirm with us about next weeks Canadian Championships. “Rotax representatives will be there to meet with the drivers, family, and dealers to tell them that Rotax is not going anywhere and that they will do whatever it takes to satisfy our customers. They will also be there to technically assist the teams and help on the technical inspection.”

With the Briggs & Stratton representatives have been present at the Canadian Championships for the past few seasons, it is great to see the interest from Rotax Max representatives as well. We know it is a far journey for them to travel, but with plenty of curiousity circling the paddock in Canada as to what the future holds for two-cycle karting, it’s great to see Rotax isn’t shying away from the current group of racers.

The 2017 ASN Canadian Karting Championships will be held on August 23-27 at Mosport Kartways. Follow along on CKN as we will have a live chat feed keeping you informed from Qualifying all the way to the crowning of our 2017 National Champions!