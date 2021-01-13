Rotax Max Grand Finals in Portugal Cancelled

The Portuguese Government just announced a hard lockdown for the whole country starting on January 15th, 2021, for the next two weeks minimum, following the rising Covid-19 cases. BRP-Rotax carefully reviewed all facts about the impact of this new situation. It is with a heavy heart that the company now needs to inform that due to the even further increased health and safety risks combined with the consequences of this Government decision in Portugal and the even further increased travel limitations worldwide it is impossible to hold the RMCGF 2020.

“We are deeply sorry that we finally have to cancel the event. We know and fully respect that you all have been working hard – not only during the season when you fought for the tickets but also in the last weeks when you tried to organise the travel to Portugal facing challenges regarding flights, visa, etc.,” said Peter Oelsinger, General Manager BRP-Rotax / Member of the Management Board, Vice President Sales, Marketing RPS-Business & Communications. “It is a very tough decision for Rotax, as we have done everything possible to organise this Grand Finals event and have already spent a huge amount of time, resources and money. However, with the aggravated Covid-19 situation, the consequences of the latest Portuguese Government decision and the travel restrictions we must put the well-being, health and safety of our customers, partners and staff first. So, the combination of all aspects leads to this force majeure situation, which makes it impossible to execute the event anymore,” he concluded.

The RMCGF will be cancelled and not postponed for profound reasons. Not only is the development of Covid-19 situation over the next months unpredictable – also with the new virus variations – but also the huge organizational efforts for this big event make a feasible short-term shift of the date impossible. Every RMC Grand Finals event needs over a year of preparation to organise and bring all the equipment, people and services on site. Time, logistics and available team resources do not allow a postponement.

BRP-Rotax would like to thank everybody involved for their understanding in these difficult Covid-19 pandemic times and most importantly wishes everyone to stay safe and healthy!