Rotax Max Challenge Canada Technical Bulletin 2019-1: Additional spark plug for DD2 engines

The managers of the Rotax Max Challenge for Canada have issued a technical bulletin for the 2019 race season. We have received the following from SRA Karting for racers competing in Rotax DD2 this season.

We recently received a circular letter from Rotax about the addition of a new spark plug for the categories using the FR125 MAX DD2 engines:

“NGK spark plugs GR8DI and GR9DI have proven to be very robust. Nevertheless, being exposed to cold ambient temperatures in combination with rain or mist increases the risk for GR9DI spark plugs to “foul” especially on DD2 engines. “Fouling” means that the spark plug does not ignite the fuel anymore and thus causes the engine to stop. Travelling at low speed on track (formation lap) or operating the engine on the trolley without load encourages the fouling process.

To minimize the risk of fouling at cold ambient temperatures we recommend installing the GR8DI spark plug which has a higher calorific value compared to the GR9DI model and thus runs hotter.”

A technical bulletin has been issued to allow the GR8DI to be used with DD2 engines and the technical regulation has been modified accordingly. The bulletin and the updated regulation are available on our REGULATION page.

For more information and the latest updates for the Rotax Max Challange in Canada, visit http://maxchallenge.ca.