Rotax Max Announces Two North American RMCGF Qualifying Events

Canadian and American karters looking to qualifying for the 2018 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, which will be held for the first time ever in the country of Brazil, will have two standalone events to compete at.

GoRotax and SRA Karting announced this morning the introduction of a new Canadian Open and as well as the continuation of the US Open/US Rotax Grand Nationals. The new Canadian Open will take place on Labour Day weekend, August 31 to September 2, at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. The US Open/US Rotax Grand Nationals will head back to New Jersey Motorsports Park on July 5-8.

Further details will be released in the future, but we do know that the US Open event will have a set of RMCGF tickets strictly for American drivers and another set open to anyone, which is the same structure that was used in 2017.

In addition to the Canadian Open, Canadian racers can qualify through the newly formed Western Canadian Karting Championship, a three-round series with races in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. More information about the WCKC can be found on their website, http://wckc.ca.

