Rotax Grand Finals – Qualifying Day Updates (Includes Live Stream)

The intensity has been turned up in Brazil as the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in officially in race mode.

Wednesday features the first sessions where results do matter, with Qualifying and the first set of heat races hitting the track at the Paladino International Circuit.

We’re here to keep you updated with the results of our Canadian and United States drivers, as well as the overall top-5 in each category.

To follow live timing, click here.

Rotax DD2 Qualifying (merged, unofficial)

Ryan Kennedy (AUS) Claudio Pagliarani (ITA) Xen De Ruwe (SVN) Taylor Greenfield (USA) Daniel Formal (HRV)

23. Davide Greco (CAN)

Rotax DD2 Masters Qualifying (merged, unofficial)

Robert Pesevski Christiano Morgado Matthew Hamilton Haracio Torres Fraser Hart

15. Derek Wang (USA)

35. John Bonanno (USA)

50. Luis Schiavo (USA)

56. Etienne La Salle (CAN)

Rotax Senior Max Qualifying (Merged, unofficial)

Opposite to the Juniors, the first group of drivers in Senior Max led the way, posting the nine best lap times in Qualifying.

Hannes Morin (SWE) Petr Bezel (CZE) Manaf Hijjawi (JOR) Mario Novak (AUT) Bradley Barrett (GBR)

16. Hannah Greenemeier (USA)

29. Mathias Ramirez (USA)

59. Bryce Choquer (CAN)

67. Coltin McCaughan (CAN)

Rotax Junior Max Qualifying (merged, unofficial)

The track conditions suited group 2 much better in Junior Max, with the provisional leader from group 1 landing in 19th place overall. A great lap by Thomas Nepveu places him in P5 overall and in group A for the heat races. American Luca Mars was P3 in the first group, but slipped to 25th overall.

Jaidan Pope (AUS) William Seal (AUS) Noel Leon (MEX) Mads Riis (DNK) Thomas Nepveu (CAN)

18. Townes Allen (CAN)

25. Luca Mars (USA)

29. Jason Leung (CAN)

56. Justin Whilte (USA)

Rotax Mini-Max Qualifying

Megger Farin (DEU) Iakov Sokolov (RUS) Evan Giltaire (FRA) Ryota Horachi (JPN) Augustin Bernier (FRA)

21. James Egozi (USA)

23. Kieran Hartley (CAN)

Rotax Micro-Max Qualifying

Mitchell Van Dijk (NLD) Douwe Dedecker (BEL) Maksymilian Obst (POL) Sepulveda Agustin (CHL) Skjelten Alexander (LVA)

10. Brent Crews (USA)