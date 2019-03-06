Rotax Grand Finals 2019 – Long-term Chassis Partners Supplemented by a New Ally

For the 20th anniversary of Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals BRP-Rotax cooperates with well-known associates and a newcomer in one of the world’s biggest karting event. The proven partners BirelART, IPKarting and Sodikart are complemented by J3’s Compkart chassis brand.

“Ensuring the best support during the event and an incomparable race experience is our main objective. With our long-term partners and Compkart as a new partner we will ensure those perfect conditions,” says Peter Oelsinger, General Manager BRP-Rotax and Vice President Sales, Marketing RPS-Business & Communications.

“We are pleased to have the Compkart brand now as part of the team.”

The chassis partners will support following classes at the RMC Grand Finals 2019:

Rotax Micro Max – Praga

Rotax Mini Max – CompKart

Rotax Junior Max – Praga

Rotax Max – SodiKart

Rotax DD2 – BirelART

Rotax DD2 Masters – SodiKart

Rotax Thunder – SodiKart

The last race of the DEKM (German Electric Kart Championship) 2019 with the Rotax THUNDeR will be held at the RMC Grand Finals 2019. The Rotax THUNDeR was developed in cooperation between RIC TECH GmbH and S.M.R.E.’s subsidiary IET S.p.A and features a specially designed chassis from Sodikart. The DEKM is going into its second season and is open for international drivers this year.

“We are proud that the Rotax THUNDeR class is now an integral part of Grand Finals,” states Mr. Oelsinger. “It reflects the new major interest in electric karting, which is a step into the future and a totally new kind of racing.”

