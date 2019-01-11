Rotax Expands Their MOJO Tire Network to Include Western Canada

BRP-Rotax announces the decision to introduce a new partner in Western Canada responsible for the distribution of their MOJO racing kart tire product range in 2019.

The Austrian powertrain developer and manufacturer BRP-Rotax currently works directly with long term business partner SRA as the distributor of all their Rotax karting products and accessories in Canada, so this exciting expansion to include a locally-based partner for MOJO racing tires in the western region of such a vast country will enable more effective coverage to meet the demands for support to their growing client base.

Already a very familiar name within the Rotax karting industry, former Canadian champion Blake Choquer will be managing the distribution of the official regulation tires for the Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) series together with all additional supply and sales in the specific regions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The MOJO racing tire brand owned by BRP-Rotax includes a selection of models developed specifically for the complete Rotax MAX 125 engine classes.

Recognizing the importance of tires as a key element to the success of a race series, BRP-Rotax understands that this decision will only build stronger opportunities for Western Canada’s RMC championship and the local clubs, where the geological challenges faced in supply and demand of this extensive network can be better met with a reliable partner who is already involved with the karting industry there.

“Blake Choquer at BBR Karting and the team involved will continue their excellent work from this season with the newly-introduced Western Canadian Karting Championship (WCKC), while beginning to work closely together with the clubs on the West Coast, thereby aiming to further extend the growth of Rotax karting and the MOJO business in the region,” explains Stefan Gruber, Manager Rotax Karting & OEM Business, RPS Business.

“We believe Blake and his WCKC group can provide the desired support for our many customers and be a valuable asset in the future development of the provinces of Western Canada.”

For BBR Karting’s Blake Choquer, having this chance to work with Rotax as the MOJO tire distributor for Western Canada is something he has aspired to for quite some time, “My biggest goal with this project is to build a network that allows dealers to have tires within a 24-hour time frame, while reducing the shipping costs we currently face today. This means the racers will benefit from having more affordable tires available within a day.”

“We will have three distribution points located in BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan, where dealers can order online and have tires shipped to their shop. Our plan is to further support the clubs using the MOJO tires by organising a MOJO technical representative to be on track to help their members with the correct information, so as to maximise the performance of the product range. The introduction of the new MOJO D5 is exactly what our clubs need, proving from our own testing during the fall and at the recent Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil, that this is a very consistent, cost effective, fast and reliable tire which can be used over a couple of weekends of driving. It’s the best MOJO yet!”

“In the past 5 years, Western Canada has been all over the map for tire choices. We believe with our distribution network, dealer network and technical support that we will be the leading tire choice in the not too distant future.”

For more information about Rotax karting, please visit the webpage www.rotax-kart.com.