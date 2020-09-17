Rotax and Shifter Championship Races are Extremely Close Going into Finale

The sixth and final round of the Coupe de Montreal season hits the track this weekend at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant. Even in the compressed summer action, organizers were still able to fit in all six races across four different circuits, culminating with a grand finale, the Fall Classic which also coincides as the Canadian Open. There is plenty on the line this weekend and we’re so excited to be trackside for it all.

For many, their season all comes down to this final weekend and if they can muscle up enough points, they could just drive home with a coveted Coupe de Montreal class championship.

In part 2, we analyze the Rotax Max and Shifter divisions competing for Coupe de Montreal titles. In almost every category, the gap between P1 and P2 is extremely close and every position on track this weekend will matter.

Rotax Senior

Pos Points Drop Total Gap 1 Vincent Desautels 1185 205 980 2 Kevin King 1005 50 955 -25 3 Martin Lemay 888 152 736 -244 4 Jack Drury 880 125 755 -225 5 Nalin Shah 798 30 768 -212

It’s a two-kart race in Rotax Senior this weekend for the title as both Vincent Desautels (SodiKart) and Kevin King (CL Kart) have taken all the victories this year and after the drops are calculated are only separated by 25 points. The pair have finished on the podium in every race, with the exception of one for King, who had an issue on the pace lap of round 4 at ICAR.

With a ticket on the line to the overall race winner to join Team Canada at the Rotax Grand Finals, there is some additional interest for these drivers to win, but with that comes additional competition too, as a number of drivers from across the country are in town seeking the ticket.

In the race for third, Nalin Shah (FA Kart) moves up from fifth to third after drops are calculated as one bad race for him has kept him out of the championship hunt. Jack Drury also moves ahead of Martin Lemay after drops with these three expected to duke it out for the final step of the championship podium.

Kevin King and Vincent Desautels (Photo by Bruno Dorais)

Shifter

Pos Points Drop Total Gap 1 Nathan Gilbert 1065 180 885

2 Charles Robin 920 0 920 35 3 Henry Knox 850 134 716 -169 4 Marc Antoine Poirer 713 45 668 -217 5 Alec St Hilaire 622 0 622 -263

A pair of SH Karting teammates are set for a showdown in Shifter this weekend. Nathan Gilbert (SodiKart) leads the points before drops, but after they are calculated, Charles Robin (SodiKart) holds a scant 35-point advantage.

Interestingly enough, Gilbert has yet to win this season, finishing second four times, but consistency has left him with a chance to finally get that victory this season and take home the title along with it.

For Robin, a missed race in round three means no mistakes are allowed this weekend. He is riding a two-race winning streak meaning he could arrive in Tremblant with the momentum he needs.

2019 champion Henry Knox (BirelART) is third, while Marc-Antoine Poirer and Alec St Hilaire round out the top-five.

Rotax Junior

Pos Points Drop Total Gap 1 Mathieu Cousineau 1114 134 980 2 Yu Chen Ye 1075 205 870 -110 3 Louka St Jean 1047 182 865 -115 4 Zack Lalonde 949 174 775 -205 5 Maude Grenier 887 167 720 -260

A trio of Ben Cooper Racing team members are leading the way in Rotax Junior as Mathieu Cousineau (BirelART) holds a sizeable advantage in the championship chase over Yu Chen Ye (BirelART) and Louka St Jean (BirelART).

With a 110-point margin, and victories in the last three races, Cousineau is enjoying a great first season in the Rotax category, while Ye and St Jean are separated by only 5 points after drops are calculated.

Zack Lalonde (FA Kart) and Maude Grenier (BirelART) fill in positions four and five, and will need some luck if they want to advance into the top-three by weekends end.

With a number of racers from outside the region joining in the action this weekend, it will be exciting to see who can come out on top in both the Canadian Open and the Coupe de Montreal championship races.

Rotax DD2

Pos Points Drop Total Gap 1 Lucas Pernod 1100 166 934 2 Jules Pernod 795 0 795 -139 3 Kevin Ignatowicz 677 20 657 -277 4 Louka St Jean 645 0 645 -289 5 Raphael St Pierre 610 15 595 -339

The Rotax DD2 championship may already be in the books for Lucas Pernod as three race wins this season has allowed him to build a large margin in the standings.

Jules Pernod and Kevin Ignatowicz fill in positions two and three and while they have be out of the championship running, still have a shot at the Canadian Open ticket this weekend.

Rotax DD2 Masters

Pos Points Drop Total Gap 1 Pascal Paquin 1017 172 845 2 Jean Francois Richard 1005 180 825 -20 3 Alexandre Gauthier 995 0 995 150 4 Bruno Legrand 781 0 781 -64 5 Vivien Chevallier 769 40 729 -116

Alexandre Gauthier has four wins this season in Rotax DD2 Masters competition and holds a massive 150-point lead after drops are factored in.

Pascal Paquin and Jean-Francois Richard will battle it out this weekend for vice-championship honours, while Bruno Legrand also has a fighting chance for second overall.

Shifter Masters

Pos Points Drop Total Gap 1 Nicholas Bedard 1167 197 970

2 Dany St Hilaire 1145 215 930 -40 3 Louis Jean Boucher 835 40 795 -175 4 Francesco Vassallo 626 35 591 -379 5 Christian Gysi 620 0 620 -350

Two familiar helmets top the standings in Shifter Masters as defending champion Nicholas Bedard (BirelART) leads former champion Dany St-Hilaire.

The two are separated by only 40 points going into the weekend and we’re expecting fireworks to see who comes out on top in 2020.

Louis Jean Boucher has a sold hold on third place overall, while Francesco Vassallo and Christian Gysi round out the top-five going into the weekend.

Shifter action (Photo by: Stephane Gagne)

