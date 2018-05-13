Ron Fellows National Championship Renamed Pfaff Kartsport Cup!

New National series has a fresh name and presenting sponsor!

At the drivers meeting to kickoff the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge at Goodwood Kartways, Daniel Di Leo had a special announcement. Throughout the winter, Di Leo has been hard at work, putting together a new National racing program, initially called the Ron Fellows National Championship.

To the cheers from the crowd of nearly 200 drivers, Di Leo announced that the new series had found a presenting sponsor and a new name, and thus the Pfaff Kartsport Cup was announced.

The new National series will kickoff at Goodwood Kartways this coming weekend for the first of three events. After a great turnout of drivers at the CRFKC race, it is expected that the momentum will continue for another week at Goodwood for the Pfaff Kartsport Cup. The second event of the series will take place at Mosport Kartways on July 7/8 with the championship finale being part of the ASN Canadian National Karting Championships, which also take place at Mosport.

The first two events will have an unique race format set out over two days. Practice will run throughout Saturday morning and early afternoon, giving drivers a full day to come to grips with their equipment. The day will be capped off with Qualifying for all classes, where the drivers will have only two laps to set their fastest time, with no support whatsoever from fellow racers.

Sunday morning will run a round of warm up sessions followed by a PreFinal to set the grids for the first Final of the day. The afternoon will feature a second Final for all classes, with the starting orders determined by the results of the first Final, but with the top-10 drivers being inverted.

This unique format will challenge racers and provide plenty of on track and racing time.

For the Rok Cup Canada categories, drivers will be competing for a chance to win an invitational to compete in the Rok Cup International Final in Italy.

For Briggs & Stratton 206 racers, all four class Champions will receive entry fees and transportation to an International Briggs & Stratton race that will be announced in the near future.

All of the information about the new Pfaff Kartsport Cup can be found on their new website, http://kartsportcanada.ca.