Ron Fellows Karting Championship Releases their 2020 Rules and Regulations

The new organizers of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship have released their rules and regulations that will be utilized during their 2020 season.

Below is the statement we have received and a link to their two rule books.

Given the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we hope all in the community are weathering this unprecedented global situation. However, we are hopeful that at some point we will be able to resume some level of normalcy, which includes racing!

In lieu of the formation of a new FIA delegate for our country, and with permission from ASN Canada, you will find updated and published 2020 karting regulations (Book 1 and 2), available at www.ronfellowskarting.com/rules-regulations.

Other kart racing clubs and organizations are encouraged and welcome to download and use these regulations. As of this writing, these rules and regulations will be in use by Hamilton Regional Kart Club, Mosport Karting Centre, Mosport International Kart Association (MIKA) and the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

Thank you,

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park