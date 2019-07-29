Rok Shifter Conquer’d at MRFKC4 Mosport

It was a near-perfect weekend for Joshua Conquer (VSR/TonyKart) at Mosport. The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship Rok Shifter points leader swept the two Finals and added his advantage.

While his drive on Saturday was rather uneventful, passing Dante Lerra (Intrepid Kart) on lap one and then checking out on his competition, it was the drive on Sunday that was much more challenging.

A heavy rain shower hit the Mosport Kartways facility halfway through the Finals and when it was time for the Shifters to take the track, the track was drying, but ever so slowly. Half the grid opted for slicks, while a trio upfront, including Conquer, stayed put with their decision to run rain tires.

Off the line, the rain tires were much quicker and Conquer followed Lerra into the first corner, followed by Lucio Masini (GP Kart), while the others tip-toed around the track.

Lerra built up a lead in the early laps but by lap four, Conquer was closing in, quickly. A flat front tire was the culprit for Lerra, ending his chances on the spot. Conquer easily drove by, as did Masini a lap later before Lerra called it a day.

By halfway, the drivers on slicks were driving much faster laps than the leaders on rain tires, but the gap was so big that Conquer was out of reach. Justin Luik (Prime/BirelART) and Zachary Shearer (Prime/BirelART) closed in on Masini with only a couple laps left. Luik was able to sneak by, but Shearer spun while trying to follow him through and he had to restart his kart in order to resume. In an impressive charge, he caught Masini on the final lap and completed the pass before the finish line to score the podium result.

Saturday Results

Sunday Results

The final round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship hits the track at Goodwood Kartways on September 7 and champions will be crowned!