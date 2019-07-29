Rok Junior Championship Leaders Take Charge at MRFKC4

Championship leaders Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) and Andrew Maciel (VSR/TonyKart) ensured they stay atop the standings after round four with both scoring a victory on the weekend. Heading into the weekend, the top-8 were separated by less than 200 points, meaning the championship was wide-open. With their wins, Savaglio and Maciel separated themselves just a bit from the pack, and that could be all the difference heading into the finale in just over a months time.

Saturday’s Final looked to be in control by newcomer Justin Arseneau (REM/Kosmic) as he held a small advantage over Savaglio and Nicky Palladino (KGR/Exprit). But with five laps to go, Arseneau’s kart slowed going up the hill through corner two and surrendered the lead to Palladino. Savaglio amped up his pace while Arseneau was able to continue, albeit in third. The three condensed into a pack on the final lap, where Savaglio pressured the leader enough to get him loose heading into the bowl section and overtaking on exit. Arseneau slipped through too but wasn’t close enough entering the final section to have a look as Savaglio scored his second MRFKC Rok Junior win of the season.

Early in the race, Maciel and Marcello Paniccia (REM/Kosmic) made contact entering the hairpin, resulting in both spinning out and falling behind. They were only able to recover to ninth and tenth.

It was a much smoother run on Sunday for Maciel. From the pole-position, he jumped out front early. Savaglio pressured him early but wasn’t able to pull off a pass until lap ten. Maciel quickly returned the favour the next lap to regain the lead.

The final lap saw Savaglio defending Palladino for second instead of going for the lead, and that ended with both drivers spinning into the grass with only three corners remaining. Benefitting was Arseneau, who slipped through to take second again, and Pannicia, who set the fastest lap of the race for the second Final in a row. Savaglio limped home in fourth, while Palladino was accessed a penalty and was scored eighth in the final results.

Saturday Results

Sunday Results

The final round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship hits the track at Goodwood Kartways on September 7 and champions will be crowned!