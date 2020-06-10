ROK Fest West and ROK the RIO Confirmed for 2020!

As events get added, confirmed or adjusted to fit the 2020 motorsports calendar, and the world starts to open back up, ROK Cup Promotions continues to do the same. Squashing some rumors that ROK Fest events will not happen in 2020, ROK Fest East is set to take place July 30th to August 2nd at the Charlotte Motor Speedway while ROK Fest West and ROK the RIO dates are confirmed and remained unchanged.

“With the world turning the corner on COVID-19, our events will run on the original dates scheduled as we are committed to completing our 2020 calendar,” explains ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter. “We are well into the swing of the ROK Fest East event in Charlotte with registration opening last week, and we can’t wait to get back to the track.”

Sonoma ROK Fest

With the ROK Fest West date confirmed for September 17th-20th, the location of Sonoma Raceway remains in limbo due to restrictions in the State of California. ROK Cup Promotions is hopeful things will progress in a positive way as everyone wants to race at this amazing track. ROK Cup USA does have an alternate West Coast location booked for a backup if needed on the same dates. More info will be released on the possible location change in the next sixty days to give Sonoma as much time as possible to reopen.

ROK the RIO

Staying in constant contact with the RIO and with Las Vegas starting to open last week, things are looking good for ROK the RIO to commence as planned November 4th-8th at the RIO All-Suite Hotel & Casino. This will be the premier event on the ROK Cup Promotions calendar, and everyone is excited for another temporary circuit in Sin City.

Potter continued, “We are expecting over 100 ROK Shifter drivers in two classes, all on the same reliable Vortex ROK engine package. Such a site has not been seen for many years in the USA, as this will be the biggest and best shifter race of the year.”

Registration for ROK Cup East at Charlotte Motor Speedway is now open at bit.ly/festivals-reg. ROK Cup Superfinal tickets will be awarded in qualifying classes as well as ROK the RIO and Florida Winter Tour prizes.

For more information on ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.