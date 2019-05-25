Rok Fest Biloxi Nearing 100 Pre-Entries

We’re only days away from the first ever Battle at the Beach as Rok Cup USA is set to host their Rok Festival in Biloxi, Mississippi where drivers will race for tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy.

Getting a sneak peek at the pre-entry list, nearly 100 drivers have already put their names in the ring and will compete on the Finishline Performance Karting circuit, which will be new to just about every racer. Given that we know karters love to wait until the very last minute to register, we’re in agreeance with the organizers that the final number should be around 115 by the time we’re racing on Friday in Biloxi.

Mini Rok and Junior Rok are the most popular classes with many of the drivers from the Florida Winter Tour on the list. Mini is highlighted by FWT Champion Kai Sorenson and Challenge of the Americas title winner Enzo Deligny.

Junior features FWT Champ Luca Mars and Canadian Champion Dale Curran. Connor Zilisch will be another one to watch along with Luke Lange, Alessandro De Tullio and John Burke. A couple of drivers from Mini have also stepped up to Junior with Nikita Johnson and Jack Jeffers making their debut.

In Senior Rok, it will be an exciting battle between Christian Brooks, Axel Cabrera and Thomas Nepveu. Update: We’ve been informed that Diego Ramos and Nicholas Hornbostel will also be competing, with Racing Edge Motorsports.

Shifter Rok looks a lot like the FWT, where Danny Formal will do battle with Jimmy Cabrera, Austin Garrison and Zachary Hollingshead. Max Hewitt and Cameron Egger will travel from the West to do battle as well.

In addition to the Rok classes, Briggs 206 Junior and Senior will lineup on the grid. After a great showing at the FWT, the Briggs will be exciting to watch at the beach.

It’s not too late to register. Visit https://rokcupusa.com/product-category/registration/ to add your name to list and take your shot at winning a ticket to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy!