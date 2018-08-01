ROK Cup USA Releases Dates for Key 2018 Events

Florida Winter Tour, ROK Fest and ROK the RIO back on the schedule in 2019

Providing the karting community ample time to plan and put together their race programs for the 2019 season, ROK Cup Promotions and ROK Cup USA are pleased to announce their much-anticipated 2019 race dates. With the season once again beginning in the Sunshine State with the annual ROK Cup Promotions Florida Winter Tour, the ROK Fest program will continue through the summer months before the 2019 season closes with the second annual ROK the RIO event at the RIO All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“2018 was our inaugural season organizing the Florida Winter Tour and I believe we our team did a great job,” explains Garrett Potter, ROK Cup Promotions’ Director of Operations.

“All three events went off without any major issues and our race day schedule really suited teams, drivers and their families. We will continue to evolve our program to ensure that we are the best run organization in the country as well as continue to work with our regional programs to be able to offer the same great platforms whether it be regional or national level competition.”

The historic winter karting program will kick off in January and run through to the end of March with one event per month. Kicking off the Florida Winter Tour January 17-20, the second event weekend will take place February 14-17 with the series concluding on the weekend of March 21-24.

Undergoing significant changes in 2018, the ROK Fest events were well received and the same is anticipated for 2019. The first of two race weekends will begin with the May 30-June 2 dates and finish August 15-18. The program will once again run each weekend as one-off events and distribute awards at both rounds with ROK International Final tickets available to racers that run both rounds.

Potter adds, “As the Vortex ROK program continues to grow around the country, so will all of our programs and this includes ROK Fest. With events in strategic locations to take advantage of strong ROK communities, yet close enough to attract new ROK competitors, we will continue to introduce new teams, drivers and families to the worldwide ROK program.”

The final ROK Cup Promotions event of 2019 will be the second annual ROK the RIO event at the RIO All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once again taking place over Halloween, the event will be open to ROKKERs from around the world.

“Anticipation and excitement for our 2018 ROK the RIO event has been great and we are planning not only an amazing event, but a family friendly environment,” continues Potter. “We have entries coming from around the world as well as several regional level champions who have earned their entry through their specific ROK region.”

Complete 2019 ROK Cup USA Race Calendar:

ROK Cup Promotions Florida Winter Tour

January 17-20

February 14-17

March 21-24

ROK Cup Promotions ROK Fest

May 30-June 2

August 15-18

ROK Cup Promotions ROK the RIO

October 29-November 3  RIO All Suites Hotel & Casino  Las Vegas, Nevada

Please stay tuned for more details on the 2019 Vortex ROK / ROK Cup USA racing program including locations, prize fund and exciting new developments.