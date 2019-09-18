ROK CUP USA Offers Briggs Drivers Free Use of Vortex VLR Engine at ROK the RIO

ROK CUP USA is upping the ante once again, this time offering current Briggs racers free use of a prepared Vortex VLR engine at ROK the RIO 2019. With this year’s edition of the pinnacle ROK Cup event in North America quickly approaching, ROK CUP USA is urging these drivers wanting to be part of the big show to take advantage of this exceptional offer and to complete the necessary steps as soon as possible.

“We had a great turnout by Briggs drivers for ROK CUP USA events this year,” explains ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter. “We’ve had many requests to add these classes to the schedule for ROK the RIO, but looking to keep our schedule in line with our mission to offer fun events with better bang for your buck, we decided to give these drivers an opportunity to race a Vortex VLR in our 100cc classes worked better than adding three additional classes. We are only offering 45 engines, so don’t delay! You won’t want to miss our fantastic event at the Rio, which will be our largest event ever.”

Any current Briggs racer is eligible for the free use of a Vortex VLR engine in Las Vegas with completion of the following:

1. Must register for the race register at http://bit.ly/rio-reg

2. Complete Engine Rental Form download at http://bit.ly/19-rio-engine-rental

3. Send results of the last two races

Important details:

– Only 45 total engines are available

– Offer is good for Junior, Senior and Masters classes – https://rokcupusa.com/class-structure/

– Engines are available prior to the race for testing

– Engine will be available for purchase after the event for the discounted amount of $1,100 USD

– Engine Kit is complete minus: Engine Mount & Pipe Mount

Also remember, the VLR engine has an outboard drive gear, so make sure you have an axle keyway for your sprocket carrier.

Please send all completed forms and information to info@rokcupusa.com.

For more information on ROK CUP USA, ROK Cup Promotions and the 2019 ROK the RIO, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.