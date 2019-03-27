Rok Cup USA Considers Briggs & Stratton 206 Classes at Rok Fest in Biloxi

Class additions planned if minimum entry number can be met.

Coming off a record setting ending to the 21st edition of the historic Florida Winter Tour, ROK Cup Promotions is looking forward to kicking off the summer with their ROK Fest program starting with the Biloxi ROK Fest. Officials are considering the addition of Briggs & Stratton 206 classes to the event in Biloxi, Mississippi, which is set for May 31 through June 2.

“It has been an incredible first quarter of racing for us; great numbers for all our rounds of FWT, two temp circuits already built in 2019, engine sales are going crazy and a paddock full of happy customers,” explained Garett Potter. “We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2019 season. Our team is primed and ready for the summer. We have had a lot of questions and inquiries about adding the 4-cycle classes to our Biloxi ROK Fest. As a team, we have taken all this information and strongly considered the positives and negatives of adding additional classes to the weekend. The answer is, yes, we are going to offer Briggs Junior and Senior classes should the minimum entry number be met.”

Registration for the ROK Fest Biloxi is now open at http://bit.ly/festivals-reg and if the minimum of 20 Briggs entries per class is met by April 15, the classes will be added to the event schedule.

Potter added, “We will go through the normal registration process, all information and payment will need to be provided. Should the class not reach the minimum number of entries, your registration fee will be refunded in its entirety. We believe that the Briggs & Stratton 206 program is important for the growth and development of the karting community, and we hope to see Briggs at Biloxi ROK Fest so invite your friends, fellow competitors and teams to enter. There is a lot of excitement about this race similar to what we have seen for ROK the RIO in Vegas. Based on the conversations over the last week, I would bet we will see more record numbers to start the summer.”

For more information on ROK Cup USA, ROK Cup Promotions and the 2019 ROK Fest program, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.