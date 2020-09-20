ROK Cup USA Announces Dates and Locations for 2021 Florida Winter Tour

Announced yesterday via social media, ROK Cup Promotions announced the dates for the 2021 ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour. Maintaining the same weekends as 2020, the Florida Winter Tour will also visit the same locations with two temporary circuits and one permanent facility making up the schedule.

“We are happy to announce the start of our 2021 schedule,” explained Garett Potter. “We have a few loose ends to tie up on our ROK Fest dates and locations but expect to see those very soon along with our 2021 ROK the RIO date.”

The 2021 Florida Winter Tour Schedule

January 14-17

Isle Casino

Pompano Beach, Florida

February 18-21

Ocala Gran Prix

Ocala, Florida

March 4-7

Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Florida

Stay tuned for more information on the 2021 Florida Winter Tour including class structure, prize package, protocols and other exciting news in the very near future.

For more information on ROK Cup USA, ROK Cup Promotions and the 2021 Florida Winter Tour, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.