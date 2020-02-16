ROK Cup USA Announces 2020 ROK Fest Dates and Locations

With two stand-alone events, ROK Fest East and ROK Fest West, ROK Cup USA are pleased to confirm the dates and locations for their 2020 summer and fall events. With a huge prize package set to be awarded at both venues to include 2020 ROK Cup Superfinal and ROK the RIO invitations, and more to be announced, teams and competitors will do battle at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina and the Simraceway Performance Driving Center in Sonoma, California.

ROK Fest East – Charlotte Motor Speedway – July 30th–August 2nd

ROK Fest West – Simraceway Performance Driving Center – September 17th–20th

“We are looking forward to hitting a couple of new locations in 2020 for ROK Cup USA and supporting our partners in the process,” explained Garett Potter. “Working with our partner programs on both coasts, ROK Fest East will go back-to-back at the same facility with the WKA Manufacturers Cup while on the West Coast, you will see back-to-back weekends with ROK Sonoma/California ROK Championship. This will provide tremendous value to our racers, by racing twice, but only travelling once to each location.”

Potter added, “Similar to what we have done in the past, our goal is to reward our competitors with a chance to race at a pair of the biggest and most professionally run karting events in the world, the ROK Cup Superfinal and ROK the RIO. ROK Cup USA not only offers the largest shifter program in North, South and Central America, it’s also attracting drivers from around the world. Our Junior, Senior and Masters classes are always top-notch, while the Micros and Minis provide for some of the best racing action all weekend long. No matter which side of the country you live in, this is the chance to experience the ROK program firsthand and compete at two of the country’s premier kart tracks.”

With more exciting news on the horizon, stay tuned to the ROK Cup USA social media pages or sign up to join their mailing list.

For more information on ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.