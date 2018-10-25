Rok Cup Promotions to Bring Halloween Fun to Racers in Las Vegas

To kick off the ROK the RIO event at the RIO All-Suites Hotel & Casino, ROK Cup Promotions has put programs in place for Halloween evening on October 31st. Following the first official day of practice, ROK Cup Promotions will host a Costume Contest with prize courtesy of Jotech Performance, the first annual Bridgestone Tire Changing Contest presented by Fittipaldi Wheels as well as a ROK or Treat Stations located directly in the competitor paddock.

“It is Halloween and while our families have chosen to have their kids here racing, we want to ensure that they still get the joy of trick or treating,” expressed Garett Potter. “After the first official practice day we have a variety of activities planned that will help take away the stress of racing and pump family fun into the event.”

Kicking off the evening festivities will be the first annual Bridgestone Tire Changing Contest. A thirty contestant, elimination style format has been established, as participants will be narrowed down to six for the final round. Not only will contestants be vying for the title of Fastest Tire Changer, but also a brand new set of beautiful Fittipaldi Wheels of their choice, a $2800.00 value. Registration for the Bridgestone Tire Changing Contest will take place throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday, October 29th and 30th and will close at 5:00 pm or when the first thirty competitors have been entered. Don’t delay! Sign up will be located at race registration.

Following the Bridgestone Tire Changing Contest Presented by Fittipaldi Wheels, kids 12 years of age and under will be judged on the ROK the RIO Halloween Costume Contest. While teenagers and adults can enter the Tire Changing Contest to win something, the kids of the sport will have their own opportunity to take top honors with the winner receiving a brand new Arai CK6 Helmet courtesy of Jotech Performance.

Potter added, “We can’t thank Fittipaldi Wheels and Jotech Performance for stepping up to the plate and helping support a fun-filled evening. We would like to invite all drivers, teams, mechanics and family members to join us in the paddock for our fun Halloween activities.”

Check out our evening supporters below:

Jotech Performance  www.JotechPerformance.com

Fittipaldi Wheels  www.FittipaldiWheels.com

For more information on ROK Cup USA, ROK Cup Promotions and the ROK the RIO, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.