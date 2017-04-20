ROK Cup Promotions Purchases the Rights to Florida Winter Tour

Dedicated to unifying and growing the sport of karting, ROK Cup Promotions announces today their purchase of the rights to the Florida Winter Tour (FWT) series and brand. After the closure of MAXSpeed Group and MAXSpeed Entertainment, the previous promoters of the popular FWT, ROK Cup Promotions officials made the move to acquire the name and existing track agreements to continue the series that has been the leader in winter racing worldwide for over 18 years.

“The ROK Cup portion of the Florida Winter Tour has grown leaps and bounds over the past three seasons,” explained Garett Potter, ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations. “We want to keep the momentum going and bring an unparalleled program to the table for the upcoming season. With major plans in the works, the worldwide unified ROK Cup program will have a major presence in the United States in 2018 and beyond.”

Under the new ROK Cup Promotions ownership, the Florida Winter Tour ROK week will remain unchanged, including the very successful format established three years ago and the amazing staff that made it all possible. This leaves the second weekend open to explore options for 2018 and beyond. The dates are set for January 12-14 and 19-21, February 9-11 and 16-18, and March 9-11 and 16-18. Look for a complete 2018 schedule to be posted by August 1st that will cover all ROK Cup Promotions events in North America, including the Florida Winter Tour.

Potter continued, “We thought it was important for the world to know the show will go on. The Florida Winter Tour name and series has a worldwide following for winter racing and we needed to preserve this. We are working with our partners, customers and race teams to build a program that suits their needs. We will continue to provide a level playing field all while making it possible for racers to have a winter home and teams to bring in the income they need to be financially stable. Our goal is to work with other series to provide a schedule that will suit the majority, while trying to better the sport of karting.”

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com.